Earnings Outlook For Global E Online

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global E Online to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Global E Online's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.38% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Global E Online's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.23 -0.13 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.19 -0.13 -0.20 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -3.0% 6.0%

Performance of Global E Online Shares

Shares of Global E Online were trading at $40.82 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Global E Online

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Global E Online.

The consensus rating for Global E Online is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $46.2, there's a potential 13.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dillard's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Dillard's is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $324.0, indicating a potential 693.73% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Dillard's, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global E Online Buy 26.03% $77.43M -2.54% Dillard's Neutral -5.18% $584.32M 3.90%

Key Takeaway:

Global E Online is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, it is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Financial Milestones: Global E Online's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Global E Online visit their earnings calendar on our site.

