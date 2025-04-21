Earnings Outlook For Danaher

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Danaher will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64.

Investors in Danaher are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Danaher's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.16 1.57 1.57 1.71 EPS Actual 2.14 1.71 1.72 1.92 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Danaher's Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher were trading at $186.83 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Danaher

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Danaher.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Danaher, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $253.33, suggesting a potential 35.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Thermo Fisher Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $629.44, suggesting a potential 236.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $142.0, suggesting a potential 24.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $231.83, suggesting a potential 24.09% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Danaher Outperform 2.08% $3.89B 2.15% Thermo Fisher Scientific Neutral 4.68% $4.82B 3.71% Agilent Technologies Neutral 1.39% $899M 5.33% IQVIA Hldgs Outperform 2.33% $1.38B 6.71%

Key Takeaway:

Danaher ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Financial Milestones: Danaher's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Danaher's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

To track all earnings releases for Danaher visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

