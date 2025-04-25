Earnings Outlook For Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crown Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Crown Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crown Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.80 1.58 0.96 EPS Actual 1.59 1.99 1.81 1.02 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% 9.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Crown Holdings's Stock

Shares of Crown Holdings were trading at $89.5 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Crown Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Crown Holdings.

Analysts have provided Crown Holdings with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $102.75, suggesting a potential 14.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AptarGroup, Berry Global Gr and Ball, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AptarGroup, with an average 1-year price target of $173.75, suggesting a potential 94.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Berry Global Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential 18.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ball, with an average 1-year price target of $60.62, suggesting a potential 32.27% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AptarGroup, Berry Global Gr and Ball, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crown Holdings Neutral 1.57% $650M 13.54% AptarGroup Outperform 1.15% $329.41M 4.03% Berry Global Gr Neutral 2.23% $456M 0.48% Ball Outperform -0.79% $591M -0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Crown Holdings ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It leads in gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is above average compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Financial Insights: Crown Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crown Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Crown Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.33, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Crown Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

