Earnings Outlook For Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Crocs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10.

Investors in Crocs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.45 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.73% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.56 2.23 2.36 3.10 EPS Actual 4.01 3.02 2.58 3.25 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Crocs's Stock

Shares of Crocs were trading at $133.75 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Crocs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Crocs.

Crocs has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $166.33, the consensus suggests a potential 24.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Skechers USA, Birkenstock Holding and Steven Madden, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Skechers USA is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $80.83, indicating a potential 39.57% downside. Birkenstock Holding is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $68.38, indicating a potential 48.87% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, indicating a potential 66.36% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Skechers USA, Birkenstock Holding and Steven Madden, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crocs Outperform 3.65% $681.92M 14.09% Skechers USA Buy 8.81% $1.18B 4.50% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 19.35% $335.93M 2.87% Steven Madden Neutral 17.57% $217.13M 4.33%

Key Takeaway:

Crocs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Crocs is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Financial Insights: Crocs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Crocs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Crocs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

