Earnings Outlook For Cinemark Hldgs

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cinemark Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Cinemark Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cinemark Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.17 -0.05 0.41 EPS Actual 0.32 0.19 -0.15 0.61 Price Change % 8.0% 1.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on Cinemark Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cinemark Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Cinemark Hldgs is Outperform, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.21 implies a potential 1.52% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cinemark Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Cinemark Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cinemark Hldgs Outperform -22.08% $473.60M 12.97%

Key Takeaway:

Cinemark Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Cinemark Hldgs: A Closer Look

Cinemark Holdings Inc is geographically diverse operators in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States. The company operates in around 518 theatres and 5,847 screens in the United States and Latin America. The company generates revenue from filmed entertainment box office receipts and concession sales, with additional revenue from screen advertising, screen rental and other revenue streams, such as transactional fees, vendor marketing promotions, studio trailer placements, meeting rentals and electronic video games located in some of the theatres. Majority of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.

Key Indicators: Cinemark Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Cinemark Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cinemark Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cinemark Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cinemark Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.35. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Cinemark Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.