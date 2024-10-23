Earnings Outlook For Carrier Global

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Carrier Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

The announcement from Carrier Global is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.99% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Carrier Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.51 0.52 0.79 EPS Actual 0.87 0.62 0.53 0.89 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Carrier Global's Stock

Shares of Carrier Global were trading at $80.15 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Carrier Global

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Carrier Global.

The consensus rating for Carrier Global is Neutral, derived from 16 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $79.06 implies a potential 1.36% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls Intl and Carlisle Companies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Trane Technologies, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $373.73, indicating a potential 366.29% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Johnson Controls Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $76.92, suggesting a potential 4.03% downside. Carlisle Companies received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $497.0, implying a potential 520.09% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls Intl and Carlisle Companies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carrier Global Neutral 11.63% $1.88B 18.45% Trane Technologies Neutral 12.81% $1.94B 10.92% Johnson Controls Intl Neutral 1.37% $2.49B 6.17% Carlisle Companies Outperform 10.99% $568.90M 24.30%

Key Takeaway:

Carrier Global is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Carrier Global is also positioned in the top among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Carrier Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.0.

To track all earnings releases for Carrier Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.