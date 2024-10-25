Earnings Outlook For Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

The market awaits Boot Barn Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 13.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.88 1.79 0.89 EPS Actual 1.26 0.91 1.81 0.91 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 3.0% 10.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings were trading at $160.78 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Boot Barn Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Boot Barn Holdings.

Analysts have provided Boot Barn Holdings with 12 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $157.0, suggesting a potential 2.35% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Eagle Outfitters, Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $25.56, indicating a potential 84.1% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Urban Outfitters is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $41.62, suggesting a potential 74.11% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $190.38, indicating a potential 18.41% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for American Eagle Outfitters, Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boot Barn Holdings Neutral 10.34% $156.75M 4.04% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral 7.51% $498.90M 4.48% Urban Outfitters Neutral 6.27% $493.29M 5.34% Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 21.24% $736.26M 11.65%

Key Takeaway:

Boot Barn Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Boot Barn Holdings's Background

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Boot Barn Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Boot Barn Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

To track all earnings releases for Boot Barn Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

