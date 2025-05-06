Earnings Outlook For Amphastar Pharma

Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amphastar Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Investors in Amphastar Pharma are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Amphastar Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.99 0.77 0.74 EPS Actual 0.92 0.96 0.94 1.04 Price Change % -10.0% -14.000000000000002% 13.0% 1.0%

Amphastar Pharma Share Price Analysis

Shares of Amphastar Pharma were trading at $25.12 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Amphastar Pharma

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Amphastar Pharma.

Analysts have given Amphastar Pharma a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.0, indicating a potential 27.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Innoviva, Pacira BioSciences and Ocular Therapeutix, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Innoviva, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 118.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pacira BioSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $44.6, suggesting a potential 77.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ocular Therapeutix, with an average 1-year price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential 36.98% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Innoviva, Pacira BioSciences and Ocular Therapeutix, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amphastar Pharma Neutral 4.73% $86.65M 5.20% Innoviva Outperform 6.95% $84.64M 2.99% Pacira BioSciences Buy 3.32% $147.37M 2.10% Ocular Therapeutix Buy 15.41% $15.85M -14.50%

Key Takeaway:

Amphastar Pharma ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top. The consensus rating for Amphastar Pharma is Neutral.

Delving into Amphastar Pharma's Background

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient, or insulin API products. The company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company has one reportable segment pharmaceutical products. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the United States, China and France of which the U.S. accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Amphastar Pharma's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amphastar Pharma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amphastar Pharma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphastar Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Amphastar Pharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Amphastar Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for AMPH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

