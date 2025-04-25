Earnings Outlook For Amkor Tech

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amkor Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Amkor Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 11.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amkor Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.50 0.23 0.11 EPS Actual 0.43 0.49 0.27 0.24 Price Change % -11.0% -5.0% -19.0% 3.0%

Performance of Amkor Tech Shares

Shares of Amkor Tech were trading at $17.39 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Amkor Tech

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Amkor Tech.

The consensus rating for Amkor Tech is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.0 implies a potential 72.51% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MKS Instruments, Enphase Energy and Onto Innovation, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MKS Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $139.2, suggesting a potential 700.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enphase Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $60.69, suggesting a potential 248.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $211.67, suggesting a potential 1117.19% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for MKS Instruments, Enphase Energy and Onto Innovation are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amkor Tech Buy -7.00% $246.71M 2.54% MKS Instruments Buy 4.71% $441M 3.86% Enphase Energy Neutral 35.22% $168.24M 3.62% Onto Innovation Buy 20.60% $132.41M 2.55%

Key Takeaway:

Amkor Tech ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

About Amkor Tech

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Financial Insights: Amkor Tech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Amkor Tech's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Amkor Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Amkor Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMKR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Feb 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.