Earnings Outlook For Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amer Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits Amer Sports's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 5.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amer Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.10 -0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.17 0.14 0.05 0.08 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% 4.0% 2.0%

Tracking Amer Sports's Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports were trading at $24.24 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amer Sports

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Amer Sports.

Analysts have given Amer Sports a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $33.67, indicating a potential 38.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Levi Strauss, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $288.94, suggesting a potential 1092.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential 274.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Levi Strauss, with an average 1-year price target of $19.53, suggesting a potential 19.43% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Levi Strauss are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amer Sports Buy 23.20% $917.50M 0.34% Ralph Lauren Outperform 10.83% $1.47B 11.94% Tapestry Outperform 5.32% $1.63B 14.38% Levi Strauss Outperform 3.15% $947.60M 6.74%

Key Takeaway:

Amer Sports ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Amer Sports: A Closer Look

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amer Sports

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Amer Sports visit their earnings calendar on our site.

