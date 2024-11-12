Earnings Outlook For Afya

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Afya to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Afya is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Afya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.45 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.44 0.55 0.36 0.28 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 6.0% 2.0%

Tracking Afya's Stock Performance

Shares of Afya were trading at $17.96 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Afya

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Afya.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Afya, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.5, suggesting a potential 8.57% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Perdoceo Education, Udemy and Coursera, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Perdoceo Education, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, indicating a potential 67.04% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Udemy, with an average 1-year price target of $9.83, indicating a potential 45.27% downside. Coursera is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.22, indicating a potential 37.53% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Perdoceo Education, Udemy and Coursera, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Afya Neutral 13.65% $495.05M 4.06% Perdoceo Education Outperform -10.63% $139.22M 4.35% Udemy Buy 5.79% $123.06M -11.27% Coursera Outperform 6.37% $96.23M -2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Afya ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Afya Better

Afya Ltd is a medical education group based in Brazil. Its education portfolio has several courses in addition to Medicine, such as Management, Dentistry, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, and Accounting Sciences, among others. It has three segments; Undergrad provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs, Continuing Education provides specialization programs and graduate courses in medicine; and Digital Services provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools (that encompass electronic medical records, telemedicine, and digital prescription, and provides access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Afya: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Afya's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Afya's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Afya's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Afya faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Afya visit their earnings calendar on our site.

