Earnings Outlook For 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 3M to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

The market awaits 3M's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.96 2.31 2.34 EPS Actual 1.93 2.39 2.42 2.68 Price Change % 23.0% 2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking 3M's Stock Performance

Shares of 3M were trading at $135.14 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on 3M

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on 3M.

Analysts have provided 3M with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $138.2, suggesting a potential 2.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Honeywell Intl, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Honeywell Intl received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $215.83, implying a potential 59.71% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Honeywell Intl are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3M Buy -0.45% $2.68B 26.08% Honeywell Intl Neutral 4.71% $3.72B 9.25%

Key Takeaway:

3M has lower revenue growth compared to its peer. 3M has higher gross profit compared to its peer. 3M has higher return on equity compared to its peer.

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 3M's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for 3M visit their earnings calendar on our site.

