EARNINGS-Nvidia quarterly revenue beats estimates, shares rise

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its chips used in data centers that are powering the boom in cloud computing, sending its shares up 5%.

Total revenue for the fourth-quarter rose about 41% to $3.11 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

