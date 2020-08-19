EARNINGS-Nvidia forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

NVDA

Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, powered by strength in the company's core market of gamers and an increase in sales to data center customers.

The chipmaker said it expects third-quarter revenue of $4.40 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

