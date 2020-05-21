EARNINGS-Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

May 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The chipmaker said it expects current-quarter revenue of $3.65 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting $3.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

