EARNINGS-Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The chipmaker said it expects current-quarter revenue of $3.65 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting $3.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

