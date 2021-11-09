Earnings Not Telling The Story For Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) After Shares Rise 27%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 27% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 35% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, Supernus Pharmaceuticals may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Supernus Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGM:SUPN Price Based on Past Earnings November 9th 2021 free report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Supernus Pharmaceuticals' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 37%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 19% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.5% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Supernus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Supernus Pharmaceuticals' P/E?

The large bounce in Supernus Pharmaceuticals' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Supernus Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

