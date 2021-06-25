Earnings Not Telling The Story For Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Skyworks Solutions certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:SWKS Price Based on Past Earnings June 25th 2021 free report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 57%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 53% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Skyworks Solutions' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Skyworks Solutions with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If you're unsure about the strength of Skyworks Solutions' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

