Earnings Not Telling The Story For SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about SciPlay Corporation's (NASDAQ:SCPL) P/E ratio of 19.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

SciPlay certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:SCPL Price Based on Past Earnings May 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think SciPlay's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For SciPlay?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like SciPlay's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 9.9% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.1% each year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 15% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that SciPlay's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that SciPlay currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for SciPlay with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

