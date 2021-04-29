Earnings Not Telling The Story For ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

There wouldn't be many who think ONE Gas, Inc.'s (NYSE:OGS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 21x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, ONE Gas has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

NYSE:OGS Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company?

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ONE Gas would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 4.7% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 19% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.7% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 16% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that ONE Gas' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On ONE Gas' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of ONE Gas' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for ONE Gas you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

