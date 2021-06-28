Earnings Not Telling The Story For Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 49x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Mettler-Toledo International's and the market's earnings growth lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Mettler-Toledo International's Growth Trending?

NYSE:MTD Price Based on Past Earnings June 28th 2021 free report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 87% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per year during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Mettler-Toledo International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Mettler-Toledo International's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Mettler-Toledo International currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Mettler-Toledo International that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

