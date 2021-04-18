Earnings Not Telling The Story For InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) After Shares Rise 25%

Despite an already strong run, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 258% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, InMode may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

InMode could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:INMD Price Based on Past Earnings April 18th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For InMode?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as InMode's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 614% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.2% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that InMode's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From InMode's P/E?

The strong share price surge has got InMode's P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that InMode currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

