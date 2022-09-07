Earnings Not Telling The Story For Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GWRS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 66.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Global Water Resources has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NasdaqGM:GWRS Price Based on Past Earnings September 7th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Global Water Resources' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Global Water Resources would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 83%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 122% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 6.4% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.4% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Global Water Resources' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Global Water Resources' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Global Water Resources (3 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Global Water Resources, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

