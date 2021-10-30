Earnings Not Telling The Story For First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) After Shares Rise 27%

Despite an already strong run, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 27% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 37%.

Since its price has surged higher, First Solar's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.6x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for First Solar as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is First Solar's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:FSLR Price Based on Past Earnings October 30th 2021 free report on First Solar

In order to justify its P/E ratio, First Solar would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 467% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 6.5% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that First Solar's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

First Solar shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of First Solar's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for First Solar that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

