Earnings Not Telling The Story For CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) After Shares Rise 41%

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 41% share price jump in the last month. Looking further back, the 23% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Since its price has surged higher, CyberOptics' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CyberOptics has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGM:CYBE Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think CyberOptics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

CyberOptics' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 455% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 350% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.3% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 19% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that CyberOptics' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From CyberOptics' P/E?

CyberOptics' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that CyberOptics currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for CyberOptics that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

