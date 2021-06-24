Earnings Not Telling The Story For Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 33.8x Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Citrix Systems could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Citrix Systems?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Citrix Systems would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 42%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 415% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% per annum during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Citrix Systems is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Citrix Systems' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Citrix Systems you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Citrix Systems' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

