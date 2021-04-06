Earnings Not Telling The Story For Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) After Shares Rise 26%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 210% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Applied Materials may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Applied Materials has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Applied Materials.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Applied Materials' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 38%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 55% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Applied Materials is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Applied Materials' P/E

Applied Materials' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Applied Materials currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Applied Materials that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Applied Materials, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

