Earnings Not Telling The Story For American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) After Shares Rise 27%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 27% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 57%.

Following the firm bounce in price, American Public Education may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for American Public Education as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:APEI Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think American Public Education's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as American Public Education's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 103%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 2.7% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 3.4% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 20%.

In light of this, it's alarming that American Public Education's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

American Public Education's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of American Public Education's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for American Public Education that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than American Public Education. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

