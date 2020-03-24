EARNINGS-Nike's revenue beats as N.America, Europe offset China sales drop

March 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand in North America and Europe that blunted the drop in China sales due to the coronavirus-fueled shutdowns.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $10.10 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, while analysts had expected $9.80 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to $847 million, or 53 cents per share, from $1.10 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier, due to the hit to its Greater China business from the health crisis.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

