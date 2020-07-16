US Markets
NFLX

EARNINGS-Netflix beats estimates for paid subscriber additions on surge in at-home viewing

Contributors
Neha Malara Reuters
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Netflix Inc added more paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as audiences bound to their homes due to the COVID-19 restrictions binge watched its shows in the absence of live events and movie theaters.

July 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O added more paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as audiences bound to their homes due to the COVID-19 restrictions binge watched its shows in the absence of live events and movie theaters.

Netflix said on Thursday it added 10.09 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter ended June 30 compared with analysts' estimates of 8.07 million, according to research firm Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/2DQW1n9)

The streaming giant also said it has appointed Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos as co-chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular