EARNINGS-Netflix adds more-than-expected subscribers in first quarter

April 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected in the first quarter, as global lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus forced people to stay at home and watch shows online including the wildly popular "Tiger King."

The streaming giant added 15.77 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter compared with analysts' estimates of nearly 8 million, according to research firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

