EARNINGS-National Bank of Canada profit falls 32% on loan loss provisions

National Bank of Canada profit falls 32% on loan loss provisions

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported a 32% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it set aside C$504 million ($365.46 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income fell to C$379 million, or C$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$558 million, or C$1.51 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3791 Canadian dollars)

