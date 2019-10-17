EARNINGS-Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N beat estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by higher revenue from bond trading and M&A advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $2.17 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue inched up to $10 billion from $9.9 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.11 per share on revenue of $9.6 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley's shares were up nearly 4% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

