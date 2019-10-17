EARNINGS-Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

US Markets

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

Morgan Stanley beat estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by higher revenue from bond trading and M&A advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $2.17 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue inched up to $10 billion from $9.9 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.11 per share on revenue of $9.6 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley's shares were up nearly 4% in premarket trading.

