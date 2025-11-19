Earnings Momentum Lifts PACS And Nutex; Zynex And Genenta Also Advance After Hours

(RTTNews) - Several stocks posted notable moves in Wednesday's after-hours session, extending momentum from the regular trading day or reversing earlier trends. Earnings announcements and recent financing updates shaped activity across healthcare, biotech, and technology names, with PACS Group and Nutex Health standing out on fresh quarterly results. Below is a look at the companies making headlines after the close.

PACS Group Inc. (PACS) surged in after-hours trading, climbing 45.48% to $24.48. The stock had already advanced 16.63% during the regular session, closing at $16.83. The company reported third-quarter net income of $52.4 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with $15.6 million, or $0.10 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.345 billion from $1.026 billion in the prior-year quarter. Looking ahead, PACS expects fiscal 2025 revenue between $5.25 billion and $5.35 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected in the range of $480 million to $490 million.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) added 4.49% after hours to $0.58, following a sharp 32.14% gain during the regular session that brought shares to $0.5550. The company did not release news on Wednesday. Recently reported results showed a net loss of $42.9 million, or $1.42 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with net income of $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year. Net revenue fell to $13.4 million from $50.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) rose 7.34% after hours to $1.90, recovering some ground after closing lower by 11.06% at $1.77. No fresh updates were issued on Wednesday. Last month, the company announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional buyers for 4,285,715 American Depositary Shares at $3.50 per ADS, raising approximately $15.0 million before fees and expenses.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) gained 4.22% in after-hours trading, reaching $4.20. Shares had closed at $4.03, down 3.47% earlier in the day. No new announcements were made Wednesday. In late October, the company disclosed a registered direct offering involving 769,490 shares priced at $4.81 per share under Nasdaq rules.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) advanced 9.64% after hours to $123.00, extending momentum from a 13.09% rise during the regular session that brought shares to $112.19. The company reported third-quarter net income of $55.4 million, reversing a net loss of $8.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue climbed to $267.8 million, up from $78.8 million a year earlier, marking a 239.9% increase.

