Earnings Miss: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Missed EPS By 51% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) recently reported its annual numbers. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$7.8b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 51% to hit US$1.91 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Zimmer Biomet Holdings after the latest results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 27 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings is for revenues of US$6.87b in 2022, implying a definite 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 122% to US$4.26. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.27 in 2022. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$135, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$192 and the most bearish at US$102 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.9% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 12% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

