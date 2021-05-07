Earnings Miss: TechTarget, Inc. Missed EPS By 63% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$53m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 63%, coming in at just US$0.06 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on TechTarget after the latest results. NasdaqGM:TTGT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, TechTarget's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$234.6m in 2021. This would be a substantial 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 47% to US$0.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$234.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 5.2% to US$97.50, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on TechTarget, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$115 and the most bearish at US$82.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that TechTarget's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 54% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that TechTarget is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of TechTarget's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on TechTarget. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TechTarget going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for TechTarget you should know about.

