Earnings Miss: Stryker Corporation Missed EPS By 9.4% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.9% to US$212. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$4.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 9.4% to hit US$1.72 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:SYK Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Stryker's 25 analysts is for revenues of US$18.4b in 2022, which would reflect an okay 4.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 32% to US$7.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$18.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.52 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 9.1% to US$241, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Stryker at US$297 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$195. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Stryker's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Stryker's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.2% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. Stryker is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Stryker's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Stryker analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Stryker (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

