Earnings Miss: PPD, Inc. Missed EPS By 23% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.3% to US$33.16 in the past week. Sales of US$1.2b surpassed estimates by 8.0%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 23% below expectations at US$0.15 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PPD after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PPD Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, PPD's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.82b in 2021. This would be a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 814% to US$0.85. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.83b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$39.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on PPD, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$42.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that PPD's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.0% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect PPD to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for PPD. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$39.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PPD. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for PPD going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that PPD is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

