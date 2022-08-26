Earnings Miss: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Missed EPS By 69% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.0% to US$15.23 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$1.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 69% to hit US$0.05 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:WOOF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Petco Health and Wellness Company are now predicting revenues of US$6.06b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 13% to US$0.51. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.69 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 6.9% to US$19.08, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Petco Health and Wellness Company analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Petco Health and Wellness Company's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 4.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Petco Health and Wellness Company is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Petco Health and Wellness Company's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Petco Health and Wellness Company. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

