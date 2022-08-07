Earnings Miss: Papa John's International, Inc. Missed EPS By 7.4% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) filed its second-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.1% to US$91.95 in the past week. Revenues of US$523m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.70, missing estimates by 7.4%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Papa John's International after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:PZZA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Papa John's International's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$2.12b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 13% to US$2.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.72 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$113, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Papa John's International at US$153 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$93.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Papa John's International shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Papa John's International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Papa John's International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 1.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 4.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Papa John's International is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Papa John's International. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Papa John's International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$113, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Papa John's International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Papa John's International (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.