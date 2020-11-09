Earnings Miss: OGE Energy Corp. Missed EPS By 18% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$702m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 18%, coming in at just US$0.89 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:OGE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering OGE Energy are now predicting revenues of US$2.39b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. OGE Energy is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.22 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.21 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$35.40, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on OGE Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$33.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that OGE Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 13%, well above its historical decline of 0.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% per year. So it looks like OGE Energy is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for OGE Energy going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for OGE Energy (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

