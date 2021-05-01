Earnings Miss: NovoCure Limited Missed EPS And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues fell 3.5% short of expectations, at US$135m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with NovoCure reporting a statutory loss of US$0.04 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:NVCR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering NovoCure are now predicting revenues of US$583.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 42% to US$0.16. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$586.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 23% to US$190, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on NovoCure, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$250 and the most bearish at US$110 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the NovoCure's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that NovoCure's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 14% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 38% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.0% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that NovoCure is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for NovoCure. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple NovoCure analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

