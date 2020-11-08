Earnings Miss: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Missed EPS By 8.8% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 5.4% short of analyst estimates at US$121m, and statutory earnings of US$0.05 per share missed forecasts by 8.8%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:MGY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Magnolia Oil & Gas' eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$626.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Magnolia Oil & Gas is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.50 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$650.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.47 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$7.42, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Magnolia Oil & Gas at US$11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast for next year. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past year have seen sales shrink year annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Magnolia Oil & Gas is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Magnolia Oil & Gas' earnings potential next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.42, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Magnolia Oil & Gas analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Magnolia Oil & Gas .

