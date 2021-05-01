Earnings Miss: Lawson Products, Inc. Missed EPS By 26% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

The first-quarter results for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.39, some 26% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$104m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LAWS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Following the latest results, Lawson Products' two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$428.9m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 53% to US$2.57. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$420.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.43 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$64.00per share.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Lawson Products' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lawson Products' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lawson Products is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Lawson Products following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lawson Products has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

