Earnings Miss: Latham Group, Inc. Missed EPS By 20% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), which a week ago released some disappointing second-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$207m revenue coming in 5.2% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.04 missed the mark badly, arriving some 20% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Latham Group after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:SWIM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Latham Group's seven analysts is for revenues of US$752.8m in 2022, which would reflect a modest 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Latham Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.14 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$865.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Latham Group's prospects following the latest results, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 29% to US$9.31, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Latham Group analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Latham Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 16% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 23% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Latham Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Latham Group's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Latham Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Latham Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Latham Group .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.