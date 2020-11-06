Earnings Miss: Lancaster Colony Corporation Missed EPS By 6.9% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) recently reported its quarterly numbers. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$349m. Statutory earnings fell 6.9% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$1.35 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LANC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Lancaster Colony's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.36b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 4.9% to US$5.07. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.36 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 18% to US$208, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lancaster Colony at US$221 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$194. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Lancaster Colony's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.2% increase next year well below the historical 3.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lancaster Colony is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Lancaster Colony. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Lancaster Colony going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Lancaster Colony's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

