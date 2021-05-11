Earnings Miss: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Missed EPS By 24% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a mediocre week for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$3.76 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. Results overall were not great, with earnings of US$0.42 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit US$34m and were slightly better than forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:LJPC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for La Jolla Pharmaceutical from twin analysts is for revenues of US$74.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with La Jolla Pharmaceutical forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.32 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$70.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$9.17, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that La Jolla Pharmaceutical's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 33% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 64% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while La Jolla Pharmaceutical's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

