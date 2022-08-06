Earnings Miss: FIGS, Inc. Missed EPS By 17% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. FIGS missed earnings this time around, with US$110m revenue coming in 6.2% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.05 also fell short of expectations by 17%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:FIGS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering FIGS are now predicting revenues of US$513.4m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 33% to US$0.14 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$513.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$14.59, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on FIGS, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FIGS' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while FIGS' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for FIGS. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.59, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for FIGS going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - FIGS has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.