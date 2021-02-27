Earnings Miss: Encore Capital Group, Inc. Missed EPS By 11% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Investors in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at US$33.42 following the release of its annual results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$1.5b, although statutory earnings per share came in 11% below what the analysts expected, at US$6.68 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ECPG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Encore Capital Group's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.52b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 19% to US$8.03. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.06 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$51.25. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Encore Capital Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Encore Capital Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.2% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Encore Capital Group.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Encore Capital Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Encore Capital Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Encore Capital Group that you should be aware of.

