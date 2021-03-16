Earnings Miss: Diamond S Shipping Inc. Missed EPS By 56% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Investors in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.4% to close at US$9.92 following the release of its full-year results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$596m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 56% to hit US$0.58 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Diamond S Shipping after the latest results. NYSE:DSSI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Diamond S Shipping provided consensus estimates of US$437.0m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 27% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.035 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$479.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. The analysts have made an abrupt about-face on Diamond S Shipping, administering a small dip in to revenue forecasts and slashing the earnings outlook from a profit to loss.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$13.00, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Diamond S Shipping analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 27% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 32% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Diamond S Shipping is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Diamond S Shipping to become unprofitable next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$13.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Diamond S Shipping going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Diamond S Shipping (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

