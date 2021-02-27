Earnings Miss: Crane Co. Missed EPS By 7.7% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) recently reported its yearly numbers. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$2.9b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 7.7% to hit US$3.08 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Crane are now predicting revenues of US$3.07b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 62% to US$5.04. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.04 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$92.20, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Crane analyst has a price target of US$99.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$80.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Crane is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Crane'shistorical trends, as next year's 4.6% revenue growth is roughly in line with 4.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.9% per year. So although Crane is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Crane's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$92.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Crane. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Crane analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Crane you should know about.

